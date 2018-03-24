Wisconsin DNR updating walleye management plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is updating its walleye management plan for the Lake Winnebago System for the first time in 27 years.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the department is working with the Winnebago Fisheries Advisory Committee to update the plan. The committee is comprised of fishers and fishing clubs along the system, which includes four lakes and a river.

One of the main issues the draft plan will consider is reducing the number of walleye licensed anglers can catch per day. Current bag rules allow anglers to catch five walleye, while proposed changes would lower that to three.

The department will host a series of meetings regarding the draft plan and will take written comments until May.

There is no strict deadline to finalize the plan.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

