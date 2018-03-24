No one hurt, 10 displaced in Eau Claire duplex fire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- No one was hurt, but nearly a nearly a dozen people are without a home after a duplex fire in Eau Claire Saturday morning.



The Eau Claire Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Prairie Park Drive just after 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the garage, attic and exterior of a one-story duplex.



Luckily, everyone evacuated in time, but ten residents of Rooney Properties were displaced by the fire. They are now being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was injured, but officials said one cat was lost in the fire.



The fire department said the fire was contained to one side of the duplex, but both side were damaged by smoke and water. They estimate the damage at $450,000.



The Eau Claire Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.