Caledonia falls in the Class AA State Championship game 70-63 to Minnehaha Academy

The State Championship game was the second time these two teams met this season. The first was on February 17th when Caledonia fell 79-75. On Saturday, Minnehaha Academy defeated Caledonia 70-63 to claim the Class AA State Title. Head Coach Brad King compared the two games saying his team's loss came from missed shots and not getting enough stops defensively.

Caledonia was trailing 43-31 at the half, but cut the lead to just two in the second half.

" It is just extremely hard to stop them even three possessions in a row," Head Coach Brad King said. " I think we did a couple times, and then we made a couple baskets of course, got it to two, felt like it was anybody's game at that point. We probably just missed a few too many shots I suppose."

Caledonia graduates eight seniors, including their star guard and Mr. Basketball finalist Owen King.

" I tried to enjoy this last ride, just like I did for football, and it's been great," Senior Owen King said. " All of my teammates are great. That's what it is all about being around your friends and being around your coaches, and I am going to miss playing with them. I am going to miss playing with my brothers, I am going to miss playing for my dad."

" Extremely hard working group, very unselfish," Head Coach Brad King said. " Their goal always was just to win the game no matter whether they had 2 points or 40 points. It gave us so much depth all season long in order to get to this spot, to get this opportunity. They are going to be sorely missed, of course. Hopefully some of our young kids who were watching this will want to be in that same spot later on in their career."

Owen King finished the game with 22 points. Marten Morem had 17 points. Noah King had 10 points. Caledonia ends their season with an overall record of 28-5 and as runner-ups in the Class AA State Championship.

