La Crosse students speak out at March for Our Lives demonstration

Initiated by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida massacre the March for our Lives movement inspired La Crosse area residents on Saturday.

Students join teachers and community members for their own march starting in Burns Park and finishing with a rally in Copeland Park.

The demonstration focused on the demand to end gun violence with students using the platform to share how they feel at school.

"A lot of people don't really know the environment that students feel right now," La Crosse High School Senior Emma Iremonger describes.

Some students say school is an environment they don't always feel safe in.

"I remember lock-down drills as young as first grade. Lock the door, turn off the lights, shut the windows, hide under desks," Emma continues.

Students at the march voice frustrations with their perceived lack of action, focusing on the future of US schools.

"If no one else is taking action it's on the youth because we are the future so we have to do something about it," Logan High School Junior Gabby Geszvain elaborates.

Various community leaders joined the demonstration but area students took the lead to add their perspective from inside the classroom.

"I live in that environment every single day and so when policies like arming teachers are talked about I know exactly how that would feel, I know how I would feel more unsafe," Central High School Senior Marley Richmond explains.

Richmond helped organize the student walk-outs at Central on March 14 and spoke at the rally, focusing on her ideas for combating gun violence.

"I think that the second amendment is an important right. I think if we took that away, it's just not going to happen in the united states. Assault rifles, AR-15s, those should not be allowed because they are not necessary for the things the second amendment is looking to protect," Richmond concludes.

Local legislators say despite the demonstration there is still one more step in order to see results.

"It is important to make our voices heard today, but also in the ballot box. An important agenda item for everyone here is to vote," 95th Assembly District Representative Jill Billings finishes.

The next opportunity to vote in La Crosse is the April 3 spring election.

Contact the La Crosse City Clerk's Office at (608) 789-7510 to learn more about your polling place.

