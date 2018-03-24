Raising suicide awareness through with "Dance for Hope"

Talking about suicide can be a sensitive issue that makes it hard for some people to communicate their feelings. The La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative aims to normalize that conversation with their event, "Dance for Hope."

Dancers from various organizations around the area join the event to combine entertainment with the topic of suicide awareness.

That collaboration helps people feel more comfortable talking about the issue of suicide and helps to change certain stigmas.

"We wanted to bring it out in the open because the problem with suicide or even mental health is that it's not talked about, it's taboo. Yet it's the same as any other disease, it's a brain disorder." Board Member for the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative Debra Mahr describes.

If someone in your life is in need of help in any form the national helpline at 211 can locate the resources they need.

MORE: National Helpline Website

Suicide Prevention Initiative