"Feed the Kids FUNdraiser" benefits Salvation Army program

The Salvation Army's "Feed the Kids" program provided over 18,000 meals to children in need throughout the summer of 2017.

On Saturday they prepared for an even bigger 2018 with their first ever "Feed the Kids FUNdraiser," aiming to ensure every child in our area has something to eat once school is out.

"This program is entirely funded from community donations; bread, peanut butter, jelly, brown paper bags, everything is made possible thanks to community donations," Nick Ragner, Public Relations and Development Director for the La Crosse County Salvation Army explains.

A contribution from Great Lakes Cheese matches up to $2,500 in donations today, helping the Salvation Army provide meals throughout the summer.

"Instead of making an appeal while the program's in place and us being worried about where the next sandwich is going to come from, let's try to raise some dollars right now so when the times come we are set to go and we're not worried about how we are going to feed those 300 meals to children on any given day," Ragner concludes.

If you missed the fundraiser you have until the end of the night on Saturday for your donation to be matched by the Great Lakes Cheese contribution.

