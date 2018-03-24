"Mad Hatter Tea Party" celebrates spring with imagination

Valley View Mall celebrates spring with their "Mad Hatter Tea Party" on Saturday.

The event features activities for children inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

"We try to transport our attendees at our events to a different place when they come here and when they come here, they don't need to worry about a thing," Marketing Director for Valley View Mall Laurie Cafe describes.

Kids can go bowling, play ring-toss, or get their face painted to look like they are from Wonderland.

It is all in an effort to help kids use their imagination as they play.

"It's just so much fun to be able to pull all of the different wacky themes. When you actually read the story of Alice in Wonderland there's a lot that goes on in that story," Cafe finishes.

If you missed the event, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos at Valley View Mall until March 31.