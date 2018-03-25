La Crescent backs 2nd Amtrak stop in La Crosse

The La Crescent City Council is backing a campaign for a second Amtrak stop in La Crosse and Winona that would travel exclusively between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago unlike the current route starting in Seattle.

Proponents of the campaign say a second train would add scheduling flexibility, making the rail service more useful for area residents.

La Crescent City Council Members approved a motion of support allowing Mayor Mike Poellinger to sign a letter in favor of the service addressed to Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.

Poellinger joins the mayors of Red Wing, Goodview, and Winona in urging Governor Dayton to back a $4 million bonding request to fund the second train service.

Before the plan can move forward Minnesota must establish a partnership with Wisconsin.

Governor Walker's rejection of $810 million in federal funds for a 2011 rail project causes concern for the future of the project.

"I think that this is big enough that now that the economy is back moving we have to look at all the alternatives and I think that if both states look at it as being a better, more cost-effective means of transportation instead of just an alternative I think the funding could fall into place," Mayor Poellinger elaborates.

The non-profit education and advocacy group All Aboard Minnesota estimates the additional train would support 155,000 additional trips.

