Father and son killed in farming accident

Two died following a silo collapse in Barron County Saturday night according to the sheriff's office.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in a press release reports Daniel Briel, 51, David Briel, 14, and a third individual worked inside a silo at 671 17 and a half Street, south of Barron just before 8 p.m. last night. While working, there was an internal collapse of silage. The third male escaped and called 911 with the other two becoming trapped inside.

The report states the Barron Fire Department used thermal imaging and portable extrication equipment to free the victims from the silo and performed life saving efforts, but both died at the scene.