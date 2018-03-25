Caledonia community celebrates Warrior's performance at state

This weekend Minnesota held their high school boys state basketball tournament, with the Caledonia Warriors returning to the area with a second place title.

Before Saturday's game fans filled the target center in Minneapolis to support their team, focusing on the player's determination throughout the season and the accomplishment of making it to the championship game.

"We made it farther than we did the last time we made it to state, so that is an accomplishment within itself," Caledonia Fan Daniel McGonigle said before the championship matchup. "The whole town is behind these guys and win or lose we support them."

On Sunday, Warrior fans filled the Caledonia auditorium to welcome back their state qualifying team.

Community members take a moment to appreciate the motivation this season will provide to future generations of Caledonia athletes.

"We just want to give our kids something to look forward to," Warrior Forward Marten Morem described. "We don't want to necessarily hold them accountable to be successful, but just to give it their all and play the best they can play."

The outcome may not have been ideal for the Warriors, but for them, it is more about the experience.

"Playing at a state championship game is not life-changing, it's a life experience and we were really lucky that we got to go through that." Caledonia Head Coach Brad King concludes. "I mean very few kids get to go through what these guys got to go through."

The Warriors say goodbye to eight seniors after this season.