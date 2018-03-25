La Crosse Home and Builders Show connects people with experts

The 38th Greater La Crosse Home and Builders Show wrapped up Sunday, an annual event helping people pursue their home building goals.

The show features vendors with backgrounds ranging from construction to heating and cooling.

Whether the task is installing a bathroom or putting up a new patio, experts come to the event to educate people on a variety of potential projects.

"We have the easy part, where we do this all the time and we are able to tell you what's available and what it will do for you," Mark Flock of Flock's Heating and Cooling continues, "They actually have the hard job, they have to decide how they want to spend their money that's the hard job. Our job is the easy job simply educating them on what's available."

If you missed the home and builders show this weekend the next chance to learn from various home building experts is the WWIS home show on April 14 in Black River Falls.

