Preparing for Wisconsin motorcycle season

It's the time of year when the weather starts to clear up enough for people to take their motorcycles out.

As the sun starts shining the familiar rumbling fills the air, and with the weather clearing up all drivers should think of the riders taking to the roads.

"It's good to see that we are starting to warm up and there's starting to be some green out there, but we want to remind people to slow down and be aware," Operations Supervisor for Tri-State Ambulance Eric Ellis said.

Drivers should be aware that as spring begins most motorcycle riders haven't been on their bike in months.

"Normally people stop riding when it gets cold outside so the skill set, the training, they are jumping on it and just taking off," Wisconsin State Patrol Motor Officer Coordinator Sargent Jason Holtz describes.

Hopping on a bike without a preseason warm-up can lead to accidents, but officials say there are a few things you should check before riding.

"Make sure that your bike is maintained properly, make sure your breaks are functioning, your tire pressures are where they should be, and wear the proper gear. I can't stress that enough," Ellis continues.

Wearing proper gear means more than just a functioning helmet.

"Because motorcyclists are hard to see you're starting to see a lot of high visibility colors on motorcycles so that they are able to be seen," Sargent Holtz continues, "Something to protect your eyes, protect your hands, wear long sleeves, long pants, and boots that cover your ankles."

Safety is not only left up to motorcyclists though.

"Everyone has a stake in this, and if everyone is sharing the road and watching out for one another it just makes for a safer day," Sargent Holtz concludes.

Whether you drive a truck or a Harley you can further prepare for motorcycles on Wisconsin roads by searching for motorcycle safety on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Website.

MORE: Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council (MoSAC)