Logan classroom gets active with Minutes in Motion

Students at Logan Middle School in La Crosse are incorporating physical activity into their daily routine. Diane Block's special education classroom is where ten students are learning about math, health and science. The mix of 6th, 7th and 8th graders are working hard and deserve a break.



"We take a lot of brain breaks, we take a lot of movement breaks during the day. It's hard for anyone to sit still 7, 8 hours a day," said Block.



"I think that there's a stigma that special needs kids aren't able to do a lot of things and I like to break that barrier down and show that we are so capable," she added.



These capable kids are motivated with the help of their teacher, and Minutes in Motion. The free six week physical activity challenge they're taking a part in.



"We really want to encourage classrooms to participate anyway that their teachers can incorporate physical activity into the day and recognize how they feel after they exercise," said Shayna Schertz, a Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System.



You can register for Minutes in Motion. The challenge starts on April 1st. It is a free six week activity challenge meant to get you motivated to get 30 minutes of physical activity a day. To sign up head to this website.