Medical Monday: Tips to relieve spring allergies

Spring has sprung and that means so too have the allergies. Dr. Jared Darveaux, Gundersen allergist, discussed Spring allergies in this Medical Monday. The following information is provided by Gundersen Health System:



Tips to relieve your spring allergy symptoms

If you're sniffling and sneezing, here are some things you can do to reduce your symptoms.

Approximately 30% of adults in the United States and 40% of children have allergies. If seasonal allergies are to blame for your sniffling and sneezing, it's due to the overabundance of pollen in the air from grasses, trees and weeds or mold spores during this time of year.

Allergic rhinitis, also sometimes referred to as hay fever, results from an overreaction of the immune system. This causes the body to attack otherwise harmless substances, such as pollen or mold, similar to the way it attacks germs. That's why seasonal allergies cause many of the same symptoms as the common cold: nasal and sinus congestion, watery eyes, itchy throat, coughing and sneezing. But unlike a cold, allergies are not accompanied by a fever or body aches.

Tips for Spring Allergy Relief

No one wants to be stuck indoors when beautiful spring weather is summoning you outside. But if you don't want to rely on prescription or over-the-counter allergy medications or allergy shots to tackle your symptoms, here are some tips that may help you survive the season with fewer symptoms: