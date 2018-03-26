La Crosse PD: More drugs, money found in arrest of Onalaska man

La Crosse Police photo of evidence seized in search of Deante House's home in Onalaska.

La Crosse Police turn up more drugs and more money in their investigation of an Onalaska man arrested last week.

Last Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Deante L. House along with two other people during a raid on a home on Johnson Street. There they found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and more than $4,700 in cash.

At the time of his arrest, House was out on bond awaiting trial on two other drug cases-one in La Crosse and the other in Illinois.

As the investigation continued following the arrests, La Crosse and Onalaska Police searched House's home at 919 East Ave. North in Onalaska as well as his vehicle.

Police said they found 167 grams of meth, 98 grams of cocaine, and nearly $26,000 in cash.

In all, both searches turned up more than $30,000 in drugs and more than $30,000 in cash.

Two additional charges for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine are now pending against House.

In a statement released by police, La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer said, “The diligent work of our Investigators took a significant ‘for profit’ drug dealer off our streets. Individuals like this have a negative impact on the quality of life for the whole area. By arresting this individual we have hopefully made La Crosse, Onalaska and the community as a whole safer.”

House remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.