Driver identified in Clark Co. crash that left several cows killed

A man was in serious condition and several cows died after a crash on a Clark County highway Friday, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities said SUV driver Gerardo Alvarez, 35, failed to stop at a stop sign on Koser Avenue in Thorp, when he hit a semi traveling on Highway 29 early Friday morning.

Two people in the semi were not hurt. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Alvarez was ejected and was pinned underneath his vehicle. He was flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, according to Sheriff Gregory Herrick.

There is no update on his condition at this time.

Several cows in the semi were killed in the crash.