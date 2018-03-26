The 10th annual Health Summit is quickly approaching and the topics that will be discussed will be particularly important for the Coulee Region. The Summit has always and will continue to focus on the community and health initiatives.

Lori Friet-Hammes, the director of health promotion at Mayo Clinic Health Systems says, "We know there is a huge awareness around mental health and a need for some more mental health services. We have tremendous work in our community, going on by local coalitions and other committees and agencies who do the good work to be able to address chronic diseases such as cancer, and coronary heart diseases, and diabetes."

The Health Summit is Friday, April 13 at the Lunda Center on the Western Technical College campus. The event runs from 8am until 12:15pm. The key note speaker will be Gary Gunderson who is the author of "Leading Causes of Life." The public is encouraged to attend and add to the conversation. Some other agencies attending include the La Crosse County Health Department and other local colleges such as Viterbo and Western Technical College.