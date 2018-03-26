Rudy's Drive-in sees busy opening day

After much anticipation over the winter months, a local favorite is back open for the season.

Monday was opening day for Rudy's Drive-in, and the community didn't miss a beat filling the restaurant for some classic favorites.

"It's very exciting to come on opening day. We've been regulars at Rudy's for 35 years. We don't make every opening day but we love coming here and its very exciting to be here for the grand opening," said Darwin Isaacson, a long time patron of the restaurant.

Rudy's Drive-in has been open since 1966 on the corner of 10th and La Crosse streets.