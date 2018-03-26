Jackson County announces pilot program for county-wide school safety

Surrounded by officials from three Jackson County school districts, Sheriff Duane Waldera announced a collaborative project to increase school safety on Monday.

The plan is a pilot program with four main focuses, the first of which is adding a school resource officer. Deputy Kyle Nosbisch will fill that role. It's the first time there's been a county-wide SRO. The City of Black River Falls has had one in the past funded through a grant. Deputy Nosbisch said the communication between districts, county and students is crucial to safety.

"We in law enforcement are dealing with a kid on one issue, the schools are dealing with them on a another, maybe human services is dealing with them on a third and no one's ever communicating about all that," said Nosbisch. "You know, we may not know what's going on in the schools and they may not know what's going on that we're dealing with at home."

Nosbisch is certified in A.L.I.C.E. training (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), the second focus of the safety program. The sheriff's office wants to provide unified training for students staff and teachers in all districts. Black River Falls has already seen ALICE training, but Melrose-Mindoro and Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan school officials had been using older methods.

"We were in that hide and barricade approach where we're not doing anything but closing our doors, locking and securing them," said Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan Superintendent Paul Fischer. "We knew we needed to do more."

The third focus is to incorporate community input through open meetings or gatherings. Dates have yet to be set for those meetings.

The fourth focus is on prevention. Waldera said members of the Sheriff's Office would meet regularly with school staff and behavioral professionals to help schools identify potential violence before it happens.

As a result of this program, Waldera said the Sheriff's Office may have fewer available for patrol.

There will not be enough funding to make this a full time, year round program yet. Waldera hopes that success through a two-month pilot program and school safety legislation from the state will make a more permanent solution viable.

For now, Deputy Nosbisch will begin his duties working with the districts on April 7. The pilot program ends when school closes in June.