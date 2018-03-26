Lecture at Gundersen discusses marijuana and opioid use

For years we've heard how marijuana is a gateway drug to using much harder and deadlier drugs later on in life. That was the focus of a lecture held in the Rasmus Center at Gundersen Health System Monday.

Dr. Bertha Madras, a psycho-biology professor at Harvard Medical School delivered the talk today. She presented researching correlating marijuana use to the increase in opioid addiction nation wide. She also touched on the true biology of marijuana while also addressing the myths about the drug. The key takeaways were centered around the younger generation. Dr. Madras believes this is a message people in the area need to hear.

Dr. Bertha mentions, "There's no question that youth who use cigarettes, drink, and use marijuana are ten times more likely to use illicit drugs. And approximately eight times more likely to use heroin." Madras goes on to say, "It's time for us to change our culture and look toward natural rewards and other ways of coping with our problems other than chemicals. The chemicals we use for reward and to cope are the very substances that can lead us down a path of much worse, adverse consequences."

Around one in eleven people who use marijuana become addicted. This risk increases to one in six for those who start in their teens. According to the 2017 Perception of Harm survey, sixty-one percent of La Crosse county teens believe that marijuana is safe and that the risks associated with it are low. Dr. Madras is hoping that the latest research will help to create more awareness.