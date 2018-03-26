Hunger simulation event at WTC offers insight about food insecurity

Do you know what it's like to be hungry? A hunger simulation event at Western Technical College attempted to give people a taste of what it would feel like.

This was the first simulation of its kind at WTC and it's an event that will certainly come back with hopes of educating more on the needs of our community and the stigmas that come with them. The focus today was the hunger issues that low income families face everyday.

Participants got a first hand experience of what it is like to feed a family on a strict and small budget. There were various identities people were able to choose. Each of these identities came with a list of hardships and how many family members you had to support. The participants simulated a three day period dealing with these harsh conditions and limitations. The participants also had to pretend to obtain bus passes to get to food pantries or grocery stores in order to provide food for their family.

The main goal of the event was to help others understand the topic of food insecurity. A topic people don't necessarily realize as a serious issue. Bethany Wemette, the community engagement assistant at Western Technical College, says "It's very important. Some people say there is not a lot of it, but there is. There is a lot of it. Especially being in this position at Western, I see it daily. And if there is anyway that we can help these people live their lives and go through school and be a community member; we want to help them with all the resources in our community."

Bethany knows that food insecurity is a major issue community wide, but also campus wide. She says there are students that struggle to pay for and get the proper brain food they need on the daily. This is the reason why there is a food pantry located right on the Western Technical College campus. The food pantry on campus is called the Cavalier Cupboard and is open to all WTC students holding a valid student ID.

The food pantry is affiliated with the Hunger Task Force and they are both concentrating their efforts on educating on and eliminating food insecurity. Western Technical College plans on holding another hunger simulation event in the near future.