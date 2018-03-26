Sen. Baldwin holds Opioid Roundtable in La Crosse

The drug overdose death rate in Wisconsin increased by nearly 25 percent from 2015-2016 with 827 passing away according to the CDC.

Local health professionals and law enforcement partnered together to find ways to turn those numbers around. Over a dozen people came to the table with Senator Tammy Baldwin for a discussion Monday.

"We have seen 28 deaths in 2017 related to drugs including opioids and fentanyl," La Crosse Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said. "It's a concerning issue."

Drug addiction counselors, administrators and law enforcement agree it will take an effort from all government levels.

"We can't arrest our way out of it," La Crosse County Chief Deputy Jeff Wolf explained. "We see repeat offenders. Most of the time, these offenders are both dealers and users."

Senator Tammy Baldwin says the message is similar to what she's heard around the state. Baldwin, as part of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured an additional $3 billion in federal funding to combat the nationwide epidemic. Now she wants to see the money distributed as soon as possible.

"So the treatment, the prevention and the other activities that it funds can take place as quickly as possible," Baldwin said.

Rombalski says prevention is key, educating the youth on how dangerous this epidemic is.

"They want to have treatment, but I would be willing to bet that no family wants to have their individual in their family go through addiction at all," She added.

Baldwin says the distance one has to travel for treatment is a barrier and knows that will take resources. It also means getting more professionals to help.

"There's a lack of case workers and counselors in our community," Wolf said.

Treatment will continue to get the funding, but it won't be enough in the eyes of the health field.

"We'll never really get ahead of the curve," Rombalski said. "So we have to really focus on some prevention."

Health officials and law enforcement say these open discussions are vital to getting the real needs directly to the senator.so she can take those remarks back to congress and make good legislative decisions and advocate for real changes.