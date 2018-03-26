George Street bridge approved for repairs

The City of La Crosse's Board of Public Works approves emergency funding Monday for repairs to a bridge that was damaged over the winter.

The bridge on George Street over the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks has a gap that goes all the way through the deck.

City Engineer Randy Turtenwald said, "We closed the lane down temporarily while we got a quick fix patch on it.' The work was done last week. All four lanes of the north side bridge are now open to traffic.

Turtenwald said the city is hoping to get the deck fixed within the next 30 days.

Passage of the board's measure means bids to make the repairs can be approved faster than normal.