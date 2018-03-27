Study: Wisconsin has highest rate of binge drinkers in U.S.

A new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 1 in 4 Wisconsin residents binge drink at least once a month.

The study defines binge drinking as when a woman has four or more drinks or a man has five or more drinks during a short period of time.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that study co-author Dr. Robert Brewer says the goal was to determine how many people binge drink and how much they drink when they do. Brewer is the head of the CDC's alcohol program.

The study found that Wisconsin binge drinkers had an average of almost 490 binge drinks per year. That exceeds the national average of almost 470 drinks.

Brewer says the state needs to focus on reducing alcohol consumption.