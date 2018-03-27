Copy-Police looking for woman in Minnesota man's fatal shooting

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Police are searching for a woman as a person of interest in a man's fatal shooting in southeastern Minnesota.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old David Riess of Blooming Prairie.

The Dodge County sheriff's office says Riess died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was found dead at his home Friday night.

