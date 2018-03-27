Copy-Police: Man killed by train, dog pulled him onto tracks

Police: Man killed by train, dog pulled him onto tracks - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Police: Man killed by train, dog pulled him onto tracks

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Waukesha police say a man who was killed by a train was pulled onto the railroad tracks by his dog.

Authorities said Tuesday 73-year-old Alois Hinkes was walking his dog along the tracks in Waukesha Monday morning when the approaching train scared the dog causing it to pull the man onto the tracks. Hinkes lived in the neighborhood.

Police say the dog was also injured and did not survive.

