Milwaukee woman killed by at least 1 of her 3 dogs - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Milwaukee woman killed by at least 1 of her 3 dogs

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the death of a Milwaukee woman was the result of a dog attack.

The medical examiner says at least one of the woman's three dogs mauled her in her west side home.

Forty-nine-year-old Hong Saengsamly was found by her son Saturday. She had suffered multiple puncture and blunt force injuries on her arms and shoulders.

The medical examiner's report says a pit bull-type dog that appeared to be guarding her body became hostile with the son before he fatally shot it. Another pit bull-like dog and a Chihuahua-type dog were turned over to the animal control officials.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.