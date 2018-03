Central's Davis named to Third Team 2018 Wisconsin boys all-state team

News Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

News Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

Members of the newly created commission to regulate ethics laws for Wisconsin office holders and lobbyists are beginning their work with the simplest of tasks: deciding on a name. Weightier decisions aren't far...

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the death of a Milwaukee woman was the result of a dog attack. The medical examiner says at least one of the woman's three dogs mauled her in her west side home....

More >>