Copy-New name for the Diocese of Winona recognizes changing times

Out with the old, and in with the new. That's the message from the diocese formerly known as "Winona."

A congregation of Bishops has decreed that the Diocese of Winona will now be called the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.

In addition, St. John the Evangelist Church of Rochester will be designated as a co-cathedral.

The diocese announced the changes in a news release Tuesday.

According to Bishop John Quinn, Winona was a key location in Southeast Minnesota when the diocese was established 128 years ago.

Over time, populations shifted, and now three-quarters of the diocese's population resides in the region between Rochester and Mankato.

The effort to change the designation of the diocese began some time ago, in 2015, with an inquiry sent to the Vatican.

While the move elevates the status of the Rochester church, the diocese made clear the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona maintains its status and will still serve as the seat of the diocese.

On June 24, Pope Francis' delegate to the U.S. will formally designate St. John the Evangelist Church as co-cathedral during a ceremony.

Meanwhile, the revised title should be seen throughout the diocese by July 1.