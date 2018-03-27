Copy-Family escapes Stockton house fire without injuries

A suspected electrical fire left a Stockton couple and their two teenage kids homeless Monday night.
The Lewiston Fire Department rushed to Eric Garrity's home on East 6th Street and C Street North about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Garrity, his fiance and their two teens living at the home were able to get out without injury according to Bethany Winchester of Stockton First Responders.
Winchester said firefighters suspected it started in the attic as an electrical fire.
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said late Monday afternoon that there is fire and water damage to the home, which Garrity had been renting.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.