Copy-Petition asks for maximum penalty against Eau Claire woman accused of selling sex with children

Shocking allegations against an Eau Claire woman have prompted a petition drive seeking harsh penalties for her.

Michelle Mayer is accused of orchestrating the repeated sexual assaults of two children in exchange for drugs and money. She's also accused of injecting the kids with meth an estimated 100 times to keep them awake longer during the assaults.

A Wisconsin woman has started a Change.org petition, asking the presiding judge to give Mayer 80 years. That's the maximum penalty allowed by law.

Mayer has not been convicted and is only charged. Still, more than 12,000 people have signed the petition as of Monday afternoon.

Mayer remains in jail Monday, under $5,000 bond. She returns to court next week.