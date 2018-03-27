Copy-Get your ID to vote now for the spring election

State officials say if you don't have an ID that will allow you to vote in next week's election, you should start the process of getting one now.

Driver's licenses or Wisconsin IDs are the most common forms of identity -- there's no separate voter ID.

If you don't have one of those, you can turn to the Division of Motor Vehicles for help.

DMV's Voter ID Hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

The spring election is Tuesday, April 3.

When you go vote, you will see a new supplemental poll book at your polling place.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission added the books after problems with the spring primary last month.

A new process designed to identify voters who had moved and would need to re-register at their new address led to issues that required a small number of voters who had not moved to re-register.

Now, if you are a registered voter but your name is not on the regular poll list, poll workers will look for you on the supplemental poll list.