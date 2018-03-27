Man walking along I90 struck and killed by semi near Mauston

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a semi along I-90 Monday evening in Juneau County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, emergency responders were called shortly after 6 p.m. on March 26, 2018 for a report of a motor vehicle accident on eastbound I90/94.

Police say a man was struck by a semi in the right lane of traffic, and investigators confirm the man was in the lane of traffic.

He was pronounced dead on scene by the Juneau County Coroner.

Assisting agencies included Juneau County Sheriff and Local Fire and EMS.