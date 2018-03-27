Man attacks La Crosse Police officers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man attacks La Crosse Police officers

Posted: Updated:
Daniel Lexvold Daniel Lexvold
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The man who was shot by authorities in late 2016 is arrested Tuesday morning for attacking La Crosse Police officers.

Daniel A. Lexvold, 38, was pulled over around 12:55 a.m. on the 500 block of Cass Street for driving the wrong way. 

According to a statement from La Crosse Police, a suspected drug pipe fell to the ground as Lexvold got out of his vehicle. He became increasingly combative with officers. 

At one point, one officer suffered a minor injury during the struggle to arrest Lexvold.

He also told officers that it was a 'good thing he did not have his logging chain', a reference to his December 30, 2016 encounter with officers that ended when Lexvold was shot by a La Crosse Police officer and a La Crosse County Sheriff's deputy. During that incident, he attacked officers and a K9 officer with the chain when he was seriously wounded. After recovering from his wounds, he spent several weeks undergoing a competency exam prior to a July 2017 court ruling stating he was able to stand trial. Those proceedings are pending.  

Man shot by La Crosse authorities going to trial

Man charged in La Crosse officer involved shooting ruled competent

Lexvold is awaiting a court appearance on Wednesday. He's currently held without bond in the La Crosse County Jail on charges including Resisting, Battery to Law Officers, and Disorderly Conduct.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.