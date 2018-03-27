Man attacks La Crosse Police officers

The man who was shot by authorities in late 2016 is arrested Tuesday morning for attacking La Crosse Police officers.

Daniel A. Lexvold, 38, was pulled over around 12:55 a.m. on the 500 block of Cass Street for driving the wrong way.

According to a statement from La Crosse Police, a suspected drug pipe fell to the ground as Lexvold got out of his vehicle. He became increasingly combative with officers.

At one point, one officer suffered a minor injury during the struggle to arrest Lexvold.

He also told officers that it was a 'good thing he did not have his logging chain', a reference to his December 30, 2016 encounter with officers that ended when Lexvold was shot by a La Crosse Police officer and a La Crosse County Sheriff's deputy. During that incident, he attacked officers and a K9 officer with the chain when he was seriously wounded. After recovering from his wounds, he spent several weeks undergoing a competency exam prior to a July 2017 court ruling stating he was able to stand trial. Those proceedings are pending.

Lexvold is awaiting a court appearance on Wednesday. He's currently held without bond in the La Crosse County Jail on charges including Resisting, Battery to Law Officers, and Disorderly Conduct.