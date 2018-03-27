Republican Party biggest contributor to Screnock campaign

The Wisconsin Republican Party is the biggest contributor to state Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock's campaign as he tries to defeat liberal-backed challenger Rebecca Dallet.

The candidates filed their final campaign finance reports this week before the April 3 election. The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives have been backing Screnock while Dallet has the backing of Democrats.

The filings show the Republican Party has given nearly $300,000 to Screnock, a Sauk County circuit judge. Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says the total planned investment by the party will be close to $400,000.

Dallet is a Milwaukee County circuit judge. An analysis of her campaign finance records by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows her largest contributions were $18,000 each from political action committees for the statewide and Madison teachers' unions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.