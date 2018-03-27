Republican Party biggest contributor to Screnock campaign - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Republican Party biggest contributor to Screnock campaign

The Wisconsin Republican Party is the biggest contributor to state Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock's campaign as he tries to defeat liberal-backed challenger Rebecca Dallet.

The candidates filed their final campaign finance reports this week before the April 3 election. The race is officially nonpartisan, but conservatives have been backing Screnock while Dallet has the backing of Democrats.

The filings show the Republican Party has given nearly $300,000 to Screnock, a Sauk County circuit judge. Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says the total planned investment by the party will be close to $400,000.

Dallet is a Milwaukee County circuit judge. An analysis of her campaign finance records by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows her largest contributions were $18,000 each from political action committees for the statewide and Madison teachers' unions.

