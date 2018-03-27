Baby death in Milwaukee is 13th this year - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Baby death in Milwaukee is 13th this year

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - An autopsy should tell police investigators what caused the death of a 5-month-old baby in Milwaukee.

Police responded to a home on the city's north side about 4 a.m. Tuesday after the infant girl was found deceased.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says it's the 13th baby death this year. Eight of those deaths have happened in unsafe sleeping environments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.