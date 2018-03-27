Man in Vernon Co. chase 'intentionally' rammed vehicles

Booking photo from Richland County Sheriff's Office of Leonard Perfetti after he was arrested after a chase involving ramming a number of vehicles.

A Madison man is arrested after a two county chase in which authorities said he intentionally rammed several vehicles before he was finally stopped.

The incident began in Vernon County near Readstown around 6 p.m. along Highway 14. In a statement from Richland County Sheriff James Bindl, he said they were asked to use stop sticks to help disable a vehicle that wasn't pulling over for deputies.

The vehicle had already been involved in at least three crashes in Vernon County involving squad cars and civilian vehicles.

The suspect, later identified as Leonard P. Perfetti, 46, of Madison, appeared to intentionally ram into squad cars as deputies tried to use driving maneuvers to stop the vehicle.

As Perfetti continued east and entered Richland County, he crashed into four additional civilian vehicles and drove through ditches as he continued to evade deputies. He also rammed three squad cars.

At one point, Perfetti's vehicle was stopped by squad cars. As deputies tied to get to Perfetti, he used his car to push his way through and continued to flee.

During the chase, which reached a maximum speed of 35 mph, Perfetti was yelling out his window to authorities and throwing things out of the vehicle.

Eventually, two squad cars were able to stop Perfetti by pinning his vehicle between them. Deputies then took Perfetti into custody.

He's now in the Richland County Jail awaiting charges from both both Richland and Vernon counties.

Miraculously, no one was hurt in any of the crashes.

In the statement Tuesday, Sheriff Bindl and Chief Deputy Chad Kanable commended the deputies and dispatchers involved in the incident. "This was a very dangerous incident for everyone on the road. Because of their actions, no one was injured or killed last night. All involved did what had to be done and did it well.

The portion of Highway 14 where the chase took place was closed for several hours while evidence was gathered and damage cleaned up.