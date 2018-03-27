Holmen Middle School orchestra receives Tools For Schools award

Music classes at Holmen Middle School and High School will be getting some much needed upgrades thanks to the Tools for Schools Award.

Orchestra Director Kathy Dressler is the latest recipient of the $750 award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, SSE Music, and Dependable Solutions.

Dressler says the money will go towards new bass bows and bass racks for their students which will allow them to learn and play easier.

WXOW, SSE Music, Brenengen Auto, and Dependable Solutions help one teacher or class each month. To apply visit http://www.wxow.com/category/225828/tools-for-schools.