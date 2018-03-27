Sparta Police investigating railroad employee death

An investigation is underway into the death of a railroad worker in Sparta Tuesday morning.

Sparta Police Chief David Kuderer said they were called to Cedar Creek Lumber at 8:19 a.m. for a report of an accident involving a man and a train. The reports said the man had life threatening injuries.

When they arrived, they found train conductor Robert Hemling, 39, of Randolph, unresponsive. He was taken by Sparta Ambulance to Mayo Clinic-Sparta Campus where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any additional details into Hemling's death.