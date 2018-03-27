Christian churches explain importance of holy week

For Christians, this week is considered to many the most important week as it's Holy Week.

The week starts with Palm Sunday marking Jesus' entry into Jerusalem and runs until Saturday. Clergy at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent say their attendance doubles during this week.

Pastor Kent Johnson says this week gives Christians an understanding of what Jesus did for them.

"These stories of Jesus' love and his suffering and his death is not the final story, but it's ultimately his victory over death and his resurrection that gives us reason to celebrate," He explained.

Pastor Johnson expects a large crowd on Easter. The church will hold three services on Sunday. Those times are 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.