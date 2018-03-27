Congressmen discuss battle over gun control

The gun control debate has taken center stage in the weeks following the Florida school shooting. This past Saturday during the March for Our Lives demonstration, nearly 900 marches took place around the world. Students across the nation joining their voices to push lawmakers for gun control laws.

"Expecting the grown ups in their lives to start taking control in taking steps to enhance community safety," U.S. Rep. Ron Kind said.

Senator Tammy Baldwin agreed feeling the students show true leadership.

"It's remarkable and important to hear young people say we may be too young to vote, but you're grown ups and you need to do more to protect us," Baldwin explained.

Not all agree on the movement though. In Salt Lake City, Utah, a counter protest called "March Before Our Lives" called for safety in schools, but not impacting the Second amendment.

"We believe that people should be allowed the choice," Sam Robertson with Utah Gun Exchange said. "This is legal firearms owners, people who are allowed to have a firearm should continue to have the choice."

The NRA continues its stance against firearm bans. It also posted on Facebook this weekend slamming the march as a "sham." As a gun owner, Kind says there are ways to benefit both sides of the aisle.

"Comprehensive background checks. Having funding for basic gun violence research which has been prohibited in Washington for many many years," he explained.

Baldwin agrees background checks is a big step towards making things safer.

"Why Congress can't get the job done, why Wisconsin state legislators can't step up on such a common sense thing, I don't know," she added.

Robertson hopes the nation looks at the impact of gun free zones and allows for choices.

"We know that one of the unsafest places in the world are gun-free zones," He said. "We believe that there's an opportunity for many people to reconsider their current position."

A former U.S. Supreme court justice wrote an editorial Tuesday calling for the repeal of the second amendment to the constitution, which grants citizens the right to own guns. Public opinion polls show the idea is not popular with only 21 percent of Americans support such a repeal and 60 percent oppose it..