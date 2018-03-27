Sparta Police Investigate Industrial Accident

One man is dead, following a report of a railroad accident in Sparta.

Through a news release, Sparta Police identify the man as Robert Hemling, the 39-year old train conductor. When authorities arrived, he was found unresponsive at Cedar Creek Lumber about 8:20 AM, March 27. Hemling is from Randolph, Wisconsin. He was taken to Mayo Clinic in Sparta were he was pronounced deceased. Sparta Police have not released details about how the accident happened or what specifically led to Hemling's death.

The incident remains under investigation.