Local scouts team up with Friends of the La Crosse Marsh to help Black Tern population

4th grade Cub Scouts at Blessed Sacrament School worked with Friends of the La Crosse Marsh on Tuesday to help the Black Tern bird population have nesting platforms.

Black terns are a neotropical migrant that come from South America to the La Crosse area in the spring to nest in our marshes. Due to the dwindling habitat in the marsh, the scouts are building twelve platforms that will rest in the marsh that will allow the birds to have a safe place to nest.

Scouts say this is very important for the black tern population and it feels good to help. "It's a learning experience and it is actually pretty cool because you get to learn new things and you get to help and it makes a good cause," said Aedan David.

Friends of the La Crosse March member John Sullivan says this is a great lesson for the scouts, "This will give them some assurance that 'Hey I am part of the picture here in the ecosystem, we can actually help the habitat help the bird have success in the marsh'."

The Black Terns will make their way to the La Crosse area in mid-April to mid-May, depending on the weather, and will be in the area for about a month to a month and a half.