Empire Screen Printing raises money for local non-profit

Empire Screen Printing in Onalaska held their annual Crockpot Rumble in the Jungle today. It's an employee fundraising event that raises money for local charities.

Employees at Empire Screen Printing were lured into the break room this afternoon by the sweet and savory smells of chili, soup, and even a bake sale. The proceeds from the cook off always go to local charities or organizations that continue to make meaningful impacts throughout the Coulee Region.

Driving up to Empire Screen Printing, the smells of chili and soup were spilling out to welcome employees with hungry stomachs; ready to fill up for a great cause. Amy Bettis is part of the human resource and marketing team at Empire Screen Printing and says, "Employees volunteer to bring in soups or chili's. We have our celebrity judges come in and vote and decide what they think is the best, and then our employees get to vote."

The money raised from the event each year goes to one local organization that is uniquely chosen. Amy said, "Employees pick a different charity each year." The Family and Children's Center of La Crosse was the chosen charity this year with some of its' own on the panel of judges. Nancy Sedbrook and Kayla Barnhardt represented the Family and Children's Center of La Crosse. Nancy said, "The variety and the spiciness, and the flavor, and different ingredients that were used in a lot of the different chili's was fun. Once in a while we'd get something that was very different than a chili and that was kind of interesting and gave you a little bit of a break."

It's not all about chowing down as Sedbrook mentions, "You know the great part about all this, in addition to getting to know each other better, are the funds that are going to be raised for all the programs at Family and Children's Center. Employees also got the chance to enter raffles for a paid vacation day and a gift card to Blue Moon for twenty-five dollars. It was a day full of winning for a local company and the community.

Bettis added, "We want to make sure that people are aware of where we're at, and what we like to do for the community. We want to contribute." Some taste testers may be feeling a hunk a, hunk a burning love, or heartburn after the cook off. A risk worth taking to make a more wholesome community. The Crockpot Rumble in the Jungle has raised nearly twelve-thousand dollars over the last nine years which is quite impressive when you consider that this is strictly an employee based event at a company that employs roughly three hundred people.

The judges graded the different chili's and soups today with the winner to be announced tomorrow. That lucky individual will secure bragging rights for the rest of the year, which is a pretty important at Empire Screen Printing. Other charities that have benefited from the money raised by the Crockpot Rumble in the Jungle include La Crosse Promise, Coulee Region Humane Society, Freedom Honor Flight, and the Special Olympics.