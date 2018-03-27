An evening of ballet in La Crosse

Ballet La Crosse took one final rehearsal before their upcoming performance of An Evening Of Ballet. The show is set to feature a variety of ballet styles along with music from around the world. The professional level dance will be performed by 20 different dancers, all local and ranging from age 11 to 18.

"My mom enrolled me in ballet when I was three. I've loved it ever since. It is a way for me to speak to the audience when I'm performing and a way to express myself without saying a word," said dancer Anna Rautiola.

Ballet La Crosse is now in it's fifth season. The company was founded by Misty Lown of Misty's Dance Unlimited. It's goal is to provide a new venue for area youth to explore and develop in the classical arts.

Tickets are still available through the Weber Center Box office for Wednesday's 7 p.m. show.