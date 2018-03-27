Luther softball comes away with the win 8-2 over De Soto - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Luther softball comes away with the win 8-2 over De Soto

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

In girls softball, Luther and De Soto played in a non-conference match-up that aimed to be an early measure of success. 

At the end of last year, Luther was receiving honorable mentions in Division 4, and De Soto was ranked 3rd in Division 5. 

Luther came out on top 8-2. Jenna Wahl was 2-4, with 3 RBIs. Allison Beagle was 3-3. Alexis Stellick also putting up a good game as she went 3-4 with 2 RBIs. 

