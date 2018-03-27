Federal bill holds website providers responsible for sex trafficking

A new federal bill would allow victims of sex trafficking to take legal action against websites that knowingly provided a platform for the trafficking to take place.

Last Wednesday, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017 passed 97 to 2 in the United States Senate after an overwhelming majority vote of a similar version in the House of Representatives. Now, it goes to the White House for President Trump's signature.

"The days of the Facebook and Craigslist just letting people put whatever they want without looking behind what the words are--they may be somewhat over," said Branch 1 La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

The Internet and online communication have become part of daily life for many Americans; however, what acts as an outlet for personal expression doubles as a platform for dangerous criminal activity.

"Backpage selling children online, and then saying, 'We shouldn't be held responsible because we didn't put up that content,'" said Gonzalez.

Websites once provided safe harbor under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act would be open to legal action from sex trafficking victims for their role in the abuse under the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017.

"If they can sue and get legal compensation from the provider of the platform, that's a lot easier than finding the person who posted it up," said Gonzalez.

The legislation targets websites that knowingly assist, support, or facilitate a violation of federal sex trafficking laws.

Craigslist moved their popular 'personals' section to lower on the page. When users click on the sub-categories, a message notifies them that the pages have been removed, saying in part, "Any tool or service can be misused. We can't take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking craigslist personals offline. Hopefully we can bring them back some day."

Gonzalez says that is an unintended consequence of the bill. The average person could lose their access to online communication areas. Some critics question the bill's impact on censorship and free speech.

Local law enforcement officers say traffickers will likely take their activity to other platforms.

"There are plenty of other places," said Crystal Sedevie, Investigator with the Holmen Police Department. "People who are looking for this kind of activity--they'll just go somewhere else online. Word spreads fast as to where they can move for that sort of activity."

The bill enables state law enforcement officials to take action.

"You feel nice about passing this legislation, but you still haven't done the big work which is attacking the supply side of this, the demand side of this very, very heinous problem," Gonzalez said.

Local officials say it is a step in the right direction, but there is still more work to be done.

"Just saying to survivors concerned about others who are out there being trafficked, we've got this now so you're going to be able to legally find this relief, it's enough," Gonzalez said. "But, really what survivors of human trafficking need is healthcare. They need food. They need safe places to be. They need support trying to get out, and they need individuals to understand how difficult it is to sort of extricate yourself from this life."

"As society has evolved, and things have changed, so will how people are being trafficked," Sedevie said.

Gonzalez says if President Trump signs the bill into law, the focus turns to its implementation.

"I think it's a wonderful way for victims to be able to get compensation for their rights being violated, but I think now it's going to be the proof is in the pudding," she said.

She added that Wisconsin often charges trafficking victims as criminals. She hopes this bill is the beginning of an effort to remove child prostitution from the vocabulary, as it is not a life the children choose.