Grenade found in luggage at CWA, flights delayed

A hand grenade found in a checked bag at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee led to an evacuation and delayed flights Tuesday morning, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

It was found at 5:25 a.m. The Marathon County Bomb Squad and Mosinee Police Department responded.

Police said the passenger involved had no idea the grenade was in his bag.

"It was a male," Mosinee Police Chief, Ken Mulleing said. "He's actually a resident of Florida but he often times travels back to this area and he was going back to Florida from here."

The man lives in Florida but his son is a Wisconsin resident who used to be in the military.

According to police, the father grabbed some of his sons belongings out of a storage unit and didn't realize he had a grenade with him.

The grenade was inert and disposed of, according to TSA Spokesperson Carrie Harmon.

Two flights were delayed.

"This is a good opportunity to remind passengers that if an item looks like an explosive, it cannot go through the TSA security checkpoint and should not be packed in a checked bag," Harmon said.

CWA officials said the airport was evacuated for about an hour as police inspected the grenade.

"We evacuated at least part of the airport, up to a point where police and everyone thought it would be safe," Operations Manager, James Olsen said. "To do that we stopped all ticketing operations and check in operations at that point.

The man did not get arrested and is not facing any criminal charges.

"There's no actual explosive there and he was actually as surprised as we were what was contained inside this tube," Mulleing said. "There didn't seem to be any intent."

TSA said they could charge him with a civil penalty and that could take a few weeks to determine.