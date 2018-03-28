Wisconsin high school choir set to perform at Carnegie Hall

Kimberly High School's choir is headed to Carnegie Hall, one of the world's best-known venues.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"And say I've done that, I've been to Carnegie Hall and I sang on that stage and I performed there," said Camille Potter, a KHS student.

The Papermakers will join other students in a five-day residency.

It’s a part of the Distinguished Concerts International New York.

"Sent in audition materials about a year ago and were selected along with several other high schools around the country, actually around the world," said John Popke, KHS Choir Director.

The singers will be under the direction of an idol: Grammy Award winning conductor and composer Eric Whitacre

"We think about his stuff and we think, ‘oh Eric Whitacre’,” KHS Student Sean Lawrence said. “And now we're going to have two, five hour rehearsals, just casually working songs with Eric Whitacre.”

They'll certainly be performing on a much bigger stage than the one inside Kimberly High School’s auditorium and the students aren't taking that for granted.

"Like there are people who work their entire lives to just get to Carnegie Hall and the fact that I'm a senior in the small town of Kimberly," said Sophia Risch, a KHS student.

"The moment I stand on that stage, it's just going to be a surreal moment,” Potter said. “It's going to be one of those moments you live on and remember for the rest of your life."

Their big performance inside Carnegie Hall happens Sunday, April 8th.