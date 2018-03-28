Calling all artists: unique exhibit seeks submissions

We're looking for artists to show their work through a one-of-a-kind exhibit at a unique gallery. Melissa Fannin runs the Fannin Counseling and Art Therapy service and stopped by Daybreak with the details.

Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy is calling local artists to showcase an original, 10x10 piece in their gallery through an exhibit called "Shadow Photo". The concept combines the work of art exploring their "shadow" self juxtaposed with a photo of the artist.

The deadline to submit an application is Sunday, April 1. More information and online applications can be found at fannincounseling.com.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Friday, May 11 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy is located across from St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral at 129 6th St. S in La Crosse.